Coco Austin Celebrates Daughter Chanel’s 6th Birthday: ‘My Bestie Forever’

Coco Austin and husband Ice-T are celebrating their daughter Chanel’s 6th birthday! Austin shared an adorable birthday-themed photoshoot in a Nov. 29 Instagram post to observe her Chanel’s birthday, which was only a day prior.

Austin’s series of colorful, bright photos feature a ton of pastel rainbow balloons and fringe — with a sweet, smiley Chanel posing next to a giant number six. “Someone turned 6 yesterday!!” Austin wrote in her Instagram caption. “Im so proud of how sweet,loving and kind girl she’s become ..I couldn’t ask for a better daughter. My bestie forever! …@babychanelnicole.”

Austin has been the center of controversy time and again because of her parenting style, and some choices she’s made involving Chanel. The mom received major backlash after posting a photo of Chanel to her Instagram on school picture day. It was an adorable, pretty much ordinary school picture — except for the fact that Chanel was wearing nail extensions. “For the special occasion I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails..” Chanel wrote under the Sep. 23 Instagram post.. And not that it’s anyone’s business, but Austin’s choice to breastfeed then 5-year-old Chanel has also been scrutinized. “Chanel still likes my boobs, she’s 5 years old,” Austin told Us Weekly in a July 31 interview. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

Despite any negativity regarding the way she and Ice-T parent, it’s refreshing to see Austin post about her daughter on social media, regardless of what others might say. It looks like Austin might be taking a page out of Ice-T’s playbook, similar to the antidote he shared in a Sep. 30 interview on The View: “Rule one on the internet: do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet.”

Before you go, check out these beautiful breastfeeding protest pictures: