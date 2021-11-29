John Travolta is a Big Fan of Daughter Ella’s New Song & It’s Such a Sweet, Girl Dad Moment

John Travolta joins so many other thoughtful, supportive celebrity girl dads who we seriously can’t get enough of — like Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds, just to name a few. Travolta reminded us of the close relationship he has with his 21-year-old daughter, Ella, who he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, after he wrote her a short heartfelt message in support of her new song.

“There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart,” Ella wrote in her Nov. 28 Instagram post. “I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous🙈). Hope you like it!❤️” The shared video is of Ella playing the piano and singing — and can we just say, she sounds absolutely incredible. Thousands of commenters were quick to congratulate the singer, and show their love for her talent.

Among the commenters was Travolta himself, and his supportive message for Ella was full of the purest, most fatherly love. “I’m so very proud of you Ella, its amazing!” Travolta wrote in an Instagram comment. “Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Travolta recently posted a heartwarming birthday tribute for 11-year-old son, Benjamin, who he also shares with Preston, alongside Ella. He also took to Instagram to share an August 2020 video of himself and Ella dancing, to honor his late wife on her birthday. “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma,” Travolta wrote in his Instagram caption. “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

It’s beautiful to see Ella pursuing her talent, and even better to see Travolta supporting his daughter’s dream.

