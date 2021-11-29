You might have Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” blasting on repeat during the holidays. Or maybe even her latest Christmas bop, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin. But the singer, mom and queen of all holidays just shared the sweetest clip of herself serenading her twins — son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — with a beautiful Hanukkah song.

Happy Hanukkah!!!! 💖🕎 Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZhiDx0IKZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 29, 2021

Carey shared the short-but-sweet moment on Twitter for the first night of Hanukkah. The video shows her 10-year-old twins sitting beside the singer in a booth, as she smiles and belts out the happy tune. “Happy Hanukkah!!!!” Carey wrote on Twitter. “Learned this one in grade school, thought I’d teach it to Roc & Roe, I don’t think they’ve got it yet.” Carey joins a handful of other celeb parents who have taken time to teach their kids about Hanukkah, including Natalie Portman, Tiffany Haddish, Andy Cohen, and Nev Schulman.

Carey has been open about her difficult childhood, and the way the holiday season has helped save her spirit — so it’s really nice to hear her a capella version of the Hanukkah song she learned when she was a child. Plus, Moroccan and Monroe are absolutely adorable listening to their mom belt out the tune (which sounds absolutely amazing, by the way). We’re so happy to catch a glimpse of the trio, who rarely make an appearance in Carey’s public life, just in time for Hanukkah and the holiday season.

