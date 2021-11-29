Christine Quinn Addresses ‘Sick’ Rumors She Faked Her Pregnancy

After the highly-anticipated fourth season of Netflix’s glitzy reality hit Selling Sunset finally premiered on the streaming service, plenty of fans were struck by Christine Quinn sharing details of her harrowing birth experience, which involved a life-threatening emergency C-section in which doctors told Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, that he might have to “make a priority” about who to “choose” during the birth, Quinn or her baby.

The emotional admission resonated with most fans, but it seems some were quick to take to social media with claims that Quinn faked her pregnancy, some of which even going so far as to contact the 33-year-old directly via private message claiming that she set “unrealistic expectations” for fellow postpartum moms. Some even speculated that she wasn’t pregnant based on the way her body looked and moved during and after her pregnancy, claiming that she wore a prosthetic tummy to “fake” her pregnancy.

When these rumors began making the rounds online, Quinn took to both Instagram Stories and Twitter to swiftly shut them down, reminding people why it’s so harmful to speculate on people’s bodies ever, but especially in regards to someone who has recently been pregnant or given birth.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories, Quinn reportedly shared a screenshot of a DM she received that claimed she was never actually pregnant with her son. The DM reportedly said: “Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

In the caption of the screenshot, Quinn reportedly wrote, “K y’all are beyond fucking sick.” She then responded on Twitter, writing, “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful.”

She also directly responded to a tweet that said, “Christine Quinn was never pregnant,” in a truly succinct, flawless manner, writing, “Please go stalk my ig now, byeeee.” She also retweeted fans who pointed out how harmful such speculation is, as well as the makeup artist she used throughout her pregnancy, who shared screenshots of text messages when Quinn revealed she’d had an emergency C-section.

And in one final speculation shutdown, she shared a photo of herself and her newborn baby in the hospital after his birth, writing, “I can’t believe my little angel is almost 7 months! Where does the time go?!” and thanking her OB-GYN.

So there’s that. Mom-shamers, be gone.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.