Christina Ricci Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Rare, Nearly Nude Maternity Selfie

Who doesn’t love baby bump photos? Some are silly, some are majestic ala Beyonce and Halsey — and some give us a rare glimpse into how some private celebrities are handling their pregnancies. This time, famously private A-lister Christina Ricci gave us a glimpse into her life with a rare bare baby bump selfie.

Motherhood looks amazing on Ricci and starting on Nov. 23, she posted a series of selfies featuring her bare baby bump for Marc Jobs. And we’re in love with how they turned out. (See the photos here.)

In the first post, Ricci is rocking a Wednesday Addams-esque hairdo, dark makeup, and cradles her bare baby bump. She’s also sporting some black panties and a star-patterned, knitted cardigan. She captioned the post, “Me and the baby for @heavn by @themarcjacobs…”

Two days later, Ricci posted another baby bump selfie with the caption “Baby’s first campaign @heavn @themarcjacobs…” In this selfie, she literally golden with this skirt and coat set. Garnered in yellow butterfly print, Ricci proudly showed off her belly for all of her fans to see.

Earlier this year, back in Aug 2021, Ricci announced she was expecting a child with hairstylist Mark Hampton and just last month, Ricci announced another bombshell — that she and Hampton got hitched. So 2021 has been a whirlwind of a year for Ricci and she’s been looking amazing every step of the way.

Along with this bundle of joy coming into the world soon, Ricci has another son named Frederick “Freddie” Heerdegen with her ex-husband James Heerdegen.

Back in 2017, Ricci had an interview with People where she said motherhood changed her for the better. “I didn’t realize how much growing up I had to do and how much better I could be… my kid [has] really made me better.”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.