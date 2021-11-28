Chandler Powell’s New Selfie With Daughter Grace Warrior Gives Us a Glimpse Into Their Silly Morning Rituals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Morning rituals are a very personal thing for every household and every person in it. Whether it be a cup of coffee or stretching, we all have a semblance of a morning routine. For Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin’s household, their morning ritual is a bit of an adorable one — Powell wakes up to small kicks from their daughter Grace Warrior.

On Nov 27, Powell posted the sweetest early morning photo featuring him and a now eight-month-old Grace Warrior kicking him square in the jaw. But he doesn’t seem to mind — in fact, he loves the morning tradition of getting tiny kicks in the face from his daughter.

He captioned the post, “Kicks in the face for “da” makes us laugh… Waking up to this is the most perfect way to start every day.” And Irwin responded to the post saying, “Her little giggles!! My loves” with a red heart emoji.

We’ve loved the plethora of photos Irwin and Powell have posted to their Instagrams — from vacation pictures featuring the whole family to simple photos of baby Grace Warrior’s smile.

Back in 2020, proud papa bear Powell decreed his status as “a dad who shares baby photos with everyone” — and he’s lived up to that status.

Irwin and Powell tied the knot back in March 2019, and exactly one year later, they welcomed Grace Warrior to the world.

Per their birth announcement Instagram post, they named her Grace after Irwin’s great-grandmother, and relatives in Powell’s family dating back to the 1700s. She coined the middle name “Warrior” in honor of Irwin’s legendary father Steve Irwin, who sadly passed while filming a documentary back in 2006.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.

