Jodie Turner-Smith Just Gave Fans a Glimpse of Her & Joshua Jackson’s Daughter Janie In an Unexpected Way

When Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson and actress Jodie Turner-Smith got together, we all instantly heard wedding bells. And soon came wedding bells, and then a little, adorable baby girl named Janie. Despite being such high-profile players in Hollywood, they keep their private life as private as can be. We’ve never really seen a baby picture — which is why this sneak peek of baby Janie is surprising (and welcome!).

On Nov. 27, Turner-Smith posted a photo of Jackson’s enormous foot next to their baby daughter Janie’s tiny foot with the caption, “I’m most thankful for you.” Whether you’re a fan of feet or not, you have to admit: baby toes are totally adorable.

The pair have been very private, like most A-list families, about their child. The last time we caught a glimpse of Janie was a picture of her nursery on Instagram.

Back in 2018, Jackson and Turner-Smith started dating and after a year together, Turner-Smith proposed to him while on vacation. They tied the knot in Dec 2019 and five months later, in April 2020; they welcomed Janie into the world.

Turner-Smith had to navigate motherhood at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop her from sticking to teaching her daughter some valuable lessons about self-worth. “That self-­assuredness is what is going to help her navigate life. It’s important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from, and what is powerful about that,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

