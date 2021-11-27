Proud Mama Meghan Trainor Shows Off Her Baby Boy Riley In This New Christmas Video

If there’s one thing we love about Instagram, it’s the celebrities we follow — and not just the gorgeous, unfiltered selfies. We really love seeing anything to do with celebrities and their families. Family photos, hilarious “mom fail” videos and anything in between. But this time, Meghan Trainor gave us an early Christmas present and posted a video for her music video — with an especially adorable cameo.

On Nov 26, Trainor posted a sneak peek for the music video for her newest Christmas song, “My Kind of Present.” She captioned the 15-second post, “THANKFUL FOR A LOT THIS YEAR, ESPECIALLY MY FAM… check them out in my new music video for #MyKindofPresent tomorrow 11/26 at 7 am PT/10 am ET directed by @charmladonna big sis.”

While we’re psyched for the holiday video, we’re more obsessed with how adorable her son Riley’s cameo was. The camera panned down to see Trainor reading Riley a storybook, with him on her lap. He was sporting a plaid red and black onesie that looked unbelievably adorable, and Trainor looked like a goddess in a green silk pajama set.

Back in Feb 2021, Trainor and her husband Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara welcomed a baby boy named Riley. She posted a picture of the darling newborn to her Instagram, and everyone kinda lost it with how wonderful the little family looked.

Recently, the “No Excuses” singer opened up to People about her body image after pregnancy. “I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be. There are things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that.”

