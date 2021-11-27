Mindy Kaling Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse Of Her Family With This Scenic Photo

Despite being so open with everything else in her life, Mindy Kaling’s family life has always been a bit of a mystery. But as a Thanksgiving treat, she gave fans a super rare glimpse into life with her two children.

On Nov 25, Kaling posted a scenic photo to her Instagram of her two children overlooking the ocean and the beautiful sunset. She captioned the post, “What I’m grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.”

She has two children: a daughter named Katherine Swati, 3, and a son named Spencer, 1.

In a 2017 interview with Willie Geist, per People, Kaling talked about parenthood, saying, “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent.” She added, jokingly, “So one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child.”

As previously said, Kaling’s home life is a bit of an enigma. Not only does she keep her children’s lives extremely private from the public eye, but those closest to her don’t know a lot of details about them.

Back in 2017, according to People, it was revealed that she wasn’t telling her friends who the father of her babies are. And that’s totally fine. It’s up to her what details she’s comfortable sharing!

But we’re pretty darn happy she shared this adorable photo with the world — and we’re secretly hoping more adorable family photos will pop up on our timeline.

