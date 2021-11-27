Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In This Silly Maternity Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham is never afraid to speak her mind and show that no one can get her down — especially body shamers. Graham has been super open about everything about her pregnancy from her exercise routines to her changing body with her twin boys on her Instagram. And this new set of photos may be one of our favorites.

On Nov 23, Graham posted a series of loving fall-themed photos with the caption, “heart is full this fall.” But the part of the post we’re really obsessing over is the video of her showing off both her pregnant belly and stretch marks.

The video pans to her in a photo shoot, in the comfiest fall ensemble we’ve seen, laughing with her belly out.

And we’re not the only ones obsessed with the video. Fans have been commenting on how they have felt seen and so overjoyed that a celebrity is proudly showing off their pregnancy stretch marks. One fan wrote, “I love seeing a celebrity with belly marks. I had them, but all I ever saw were smooth, flawless bumps. Seeing this would’ve helped me so much.”

Of course, some people had to troll Graham for the video, but she responded in true, sassy-Graham fashion.

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child in January 2020, a boy named Isaac, and in July, she revealed her second pregnancy through a touching Instagram video.

We’re very much enjoying Graham’s body-positive pregnancy journey, from nude bathroom selfies to telling it like it is.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.