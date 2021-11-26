Christine Quinn Reveals Scary Emergency C-Section Put Her Life in Jeopardy

At long last, everyone’s favorite pandemic TV series, Selling Sunset, is back for its fourth season on Netflix. And while cast members new and old are bringing plenty of juicy drama for fans to feast on, fan favorite Christine Quinn revealed that when she gave birth to her first baby, she experienced a scary, life-threatening emergency, telling her fellow realtors the harrowing story in the season’s third episode.

Back in May, Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, welcomed their son Christian “Baby C” Georges Dumontet via an emergency C-section, with the 33-year-old opening up about the terrifying experience when her pal, Amanza Smith, and new cast mate Vanessa Villela came by to visit her and her new little one.

“He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him. They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is, ‘Emergency C-section. Let’s go, let’s go!'” she said, adding that her husband “was absolutely freaking out.”

“And then when we were doing the emergency C-section, my heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down,” she continued. “And then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.’ He was like, ‘Both. You need… Both.'”

Fighting back tears in a confessional, she continued, “I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing the baby’s heart rate was going down, and they were afraid it was gonna stop. That’s the last thing I heard… until I woke up. So it was a nightmare, it was literally a nightmare … We’re thankful to say that all three of us were able to come home from the hospital, and we’re just counting our blessings each and every day.”

Back in July, Quinn shared further about Baby C’s “extremely dramatic entrance” alongside some sweet family photos in honor of his two-month birthday. “Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera,” she wrote.

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized,” she added. “Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

Revealing that her water broke during filming, she was “rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.”

Adding that her baby’s “umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck,” she said, “Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining. They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us.”

Sharing an inspiring message with fans and followers, she added, “Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy. I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process. That to me is the true definition of being a Boss Bitch.”

We’re so grateful to Quinn for sharing her story, however difficult it must have been to do so. And we’re also so glad both she and her precious little one are now safe and well.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.