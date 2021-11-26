Tori Spelling Says She’s ‘Grateful’ for Her ‘Empowered Daughters’ on Thanksgiving

Amid continuing rumors and reports that her marriage is ending, Tori Spelling still found things to be thankful for as she spent her Thanksgiving focusing on time with her kids. Spelling posted a photo with her two daughters on Instagram on Thanksgiving, captioning the pic: “Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting.”

The caption went on to explain that Spelling, daughter Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10, were making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas (mom’s made with champagne and the kids’ mixed with sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday movie. Sounds like a fun girls’ day in!

“Grateful for my family…” Spelling wrote, adding, “stay safe and love hard on the ones you love.”

In her Instagram Stories, Spelling also thanked her daughter Stella for helping her keep the kitchen tidy (“With a big family, the kitchen sparkling clean is half the battle!” she wrote) and showed off the turkey and other dishes the family prepared, along with some festive decor.

Fans noticed that Dean McDermott, Spelling’s husband and the father of her five kids (in addition to Stella and Hattie, the couple share sons Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4) was not part of the family’s Christmas card this year. While Spelling was quick to add a comment saying that his absence from the photo was due to the fact that he was working, he wasn’t shown on Spelling’s social media on Thanksgiving and he chose not to post anything to his own Instagram for the holiday.

The couple has been married for 15 years, and McDermott’s Instagram bio still reads: “Married to the love of my life @ToriSpelling ❤️.”

Dealing with a rocky stretch — or possibly the end — of a marriage isn’t easy anytime, least of all over the holidays, but we’re hoping everyone in the Spelling-McDermott family has more happy memories like this one this season.

