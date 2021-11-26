Jana Kramer Spends First Thanksgiving Without Her Kids Post-Divorce: ‘My Heart Hurts’

Thanksgiving is a time for family, but when your family dynamics are changing the holidays can be hard. Singer, actress, and mom Jana Kramer is feeling that this year, as she spent her first Thanksgiving without her kids, 2-year-old Jace Joseph and 5-year-old Jolie Rae, who were with Kramer’s ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

“I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart.”

In her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving. I knew today was gonna be hard not having my kids but … there is a lot to be thankful for so trying to remember that.”

Kramer is beginning a new life full of new traditions and challenges after she and Caussin divorced in April. So instead of being with her children on Thanksgiving, Kramer celebrated a Friendsgiving, which she recorded for her podcast, the “Whine Down.”

It’s super challenging to split custody on holidays, especially if the split is new. Clinical psychologist and divorce expert Dr. Elizabeth Cohen offers this advice, which she previously shared with SheKnows: “Start by asking yourself what your ideal holiday would be like without your kids. Do you want to travel somewhere, see friends or be alone? Do you want to get a new outfit, a gift for yourself, or do some charitable work? Everyone will have their own personal answers to these questions. There are no right or wrong answers, just the right ones for you.“

We hope Kramer was able to enjoy the day even without her kids — and we hope they’re reunited soon!

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.