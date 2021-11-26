You go, mama! Model Ashley Graham openly shares a lot about motherhood, from post-baby self love to holistic treatments she’s received while pregnant. As of late, we’re applauding the busy mom for the photo she shared to her Instagram Stories, revealing the reality of her workouts these days as a mom of one who’s pregnant with twins. And honestly, we’re relating so hard.

Graham’s picture is truly worth a thousand words. The expectant mama is wearing a black sports bra and matching black leggings, in the middle of a yoga pose. A yoga class can be seen on her T.V. in the background, featuring two yoga instructors matching her stance. Graham’s yoga mat and yoga blocks are also on the floor — along with her son, Issac, who she shares with husband Justin Ervin. We can’t forget his dinosaur and excavator toys, too.

Graham has given us a glimpse into her workout routine before, and her Instagram account is basically an advocacy for healthy pregnancy tips and tricks. She’s live-streamed her own workout sessions for her millions of followers to keep up with before, and has displayed post-workout pictures that feature her baby bump on Instagram. But this latest, short lived snapshot is all too realistic for a lot of moms — especially when you’re trying to fit in a workout with an equally busy 1-and-a-half-year-old on the fly at home.

The mom-to-be recently gushed about her respect for moms of multiples as she navigates her own twin pregnancy with a toddler to care for. “And I have two more on the way?!” she captioned an image posted to her October 2021 Instagram Stories. “Parents of multiples — you are my heroes.”

As hectic as life may get for her, we think Graham is doing a great job caring for her body, Issac, and her soon-to-be twins.

