If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While you may have played board games all throughout quarantine in 2020, it doesn’t mean game nights are over. Whether it’s the edgy card games that are just for grown-ups or the ones that are suited to the whole family, you can score tons of card games that’ll make long winter nights inside a bit more fun.

Whether you want something more low-key or to have the entire night comprise games, there’s a game for every family. And for this Black Friday, there are some amazing deals for incredibly fun games on Amazon right now for Black Friday.

From updated classics like Cards Against Humanity to some insane outdoor games, check out Amazon Black Friday deals for family game nights.

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition — $18.99, originally $25.00

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition Amazon.

You don’t have to put the kids away for this family version of Cards Against Humanity. This card game that normally makes adults belly laugh like no other has finally released a just as wacky version that your kids can take part in.

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Relative Insanity — $10.49, originally $22.99

Relative Insanity Amazon.

From Comedian Jeff Foxworthy, this family-oriented card game is hilariously created for every family. How it works is that one player gets a setup card, then the rest have to put down cards, or the “punchline,” and then the original player picks the best one that perfectly describes their wacky family.

Relative Insanity $10.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Exploding Kittens Party — $17.49, originally $29.99

Exploding Kittens Party Amazon.

If you haven’t tried your hand at this classic card game, then this Black Friday is the day to snag a box for you and your family. From your youngest to your angsty teen, this silly Russian-roulette-based game is the perfect mixture of hilarity and competition.

Exploding Kittens Party $17.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Throw Throw Burrito: Outdoor Edition — $20.99, originally $29.99

Throw Throw Burrito: Outdoor Edition Amazon.

Perfect for family night or grown-up time, Throw Throw Burrito just launched an outdoor version that brings normal dodgeball to a whole new level. Gain as many points as you can, and if you get the lowest score, look out for that three-foot burrito.

Throw Throw Burrito: Outdoor Edition $20.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition — $15.00, originally $31.49



Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition Amazon.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly spin on a classic board game, you can’t go wrong with anything Disney. Instead of a basic Disney princess spin, try out being the villains in this Monopoly game.

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition $15.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

