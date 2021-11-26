Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bindi Irwin Shares 'Miracle' Connection Between Daughter Grace's Birthday & Her Wedding Vows

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are super generous about sharing heartwarming moments on social media with their daughter, Grace Warrior. Seriously — there’s never a shortage of cute snaps, whether it’s a mom-and-me selfie of Irwin and her baby, or a funny photo of Grace bonding with the Australia Zoo’s animals. Irwin’s most recent Instagram photo is just as sweet — but the connection she just made between her wedding vows and Grace’s birthday is described by the new mom as nothing short of a “miracle.” 

Irwin shared two photos — and one crazy coincidence, which she explains in her caption — on Instagram. The first picture is a black-and-white still of she and Powell sharing a kiss on their wedding day. The snap is an intentional screenshot of the image, with a timestamp displayed above the top that shows the picture was taken on March 25, 2020 at 5:49 p.m.

The second photo is baby Grace’s birth announcement. The perfectly styled shot features an Australia Zoo onesie next to a beautiful, circular wooden sign. The sign shows Grace’s birth stats, like her height, weight, and full name. But the two elements Irwin is really focused on are the date and time: March 25, 2021 at 5:52 p.m. 

Irwin explains the relevance of sharing these two moments side by side, and what the (almost) identical dates and times mean to her. “Grace Warrior was born at 5:52pm on the 25th of March 2021,” Irwin wrote in her Instagram caption. “We just discovered that Chandler and I said our vows and were officially married exactly 3 minutes earlier on the 25th of March 2020. Three. Minutes. This is why I believe in miracles. ❤️” 

Whether you believe in miracles or not, it’s hard to deny how sweet these two moments are — and just how much they mean to Irwin.

