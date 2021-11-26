In the Thanksgiving episode of his late night show, Seth Meyers invited some very special guests to the stage to share some exciting news — he and his wife, Alexi Ashe, secretly welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Adelaide, back in September.

Seth was joined by his parents, Hillary and Larry Meyers, as well as his brother, Josh Meyers, during his beloved Late Night with Seth Meyers Thanksgiving segment, in which he has his young two sons — 5-year-old Ashe Olson and 3-year-old Axel Strahl — dress up as turkeys, with the family dog, Frisbee, gamely dressing up as a pilgrim.

This year’s video was extra special, however, with the family revealing they welcomed a third little turkey back in September. The big brothers got to make the big reveal, excitedly exclaiming, “One, two, three, surprise!” as they showered their new sibling with kisses for the camera. Frisbee the pilgrim sweetly sat off to the side of the couch throughout the clip.

Back in the studio, Seth and his family shared the equally hilarious and adorable story behind baby Adelaide’s namesake. “We had another one, you guys!” he excitedly declared, revealing that Ashe gave birth around 10 weeks prior. Inviting his mom to share the story of her name, Hillary revealed that baby Addie was named after Seth’s maternal grandmother.

“I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them, so I thought I pretty much had it [figured out], but I didn’t know and I didn’t want to ask,” Hillary explained, sharing that she “burst into tears” when they told her.

Papa Meyers, however, was less than pleased by the name choice, as he explained, sharing that he was hoping their third baby would be a boy so he could share a name with six of his dogs, all of whom have been named Albert.

“I’ve had six dogs named Albert. I currently have Albert VI, but I thought it would have been a good name,” Larry said, jokingly adding, “… I thought it would have been like Pinocchio, you know, and all of a sudden the dog turns into a kid. [But] they went and screwed it up, having a girl.”

For his part, Seth said that welcoming a daughter has been “a dream come true,” although he did secretly hope for a boy for one hilarious reason. “I only wish it had been a boy just for [my dad] to explain to my wife, ‘It’s like the dog came back as a kid.'” LOL. Congrats, you two!