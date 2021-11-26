Shawn Johnson East Shares the ‘Beautiful Chaos’ of Trying to Get the Perfect Family Holiday Photo

Parents of little ones everywhere know that getting your crew together to do anything is a Herculean task with a painfully real failure to success ratio. If you’ve ever attempted to corral your family to capture the perfect holiday photo and ended up with wiggly toddlers, unexpected cameos from family pets in the frame, and faces that are closer to grimaces than sweet smiles, Shawn Johnson East can relate. The former Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to show her family’s recent outdoor photoshoot, and while it might not have resulted in the picture-perfect moment she hoped for, the “beautiful chaos” no doubt creates memories even sweeter. (See the cute snaps here.)

“What I’m thankful for… beautiful chaos,” Johnson East captioned the post, which featured three hilarious and too-cute-for-words shots of her family, including her husband, NFL player Andrew East, and the couple’s two children, two-year-old Drew Hazel and three-month-old Jett James.

In the first photo, Johnson East can be seen wrangling her daughter, while her husband and son look on lovingly (and perhaps a bit confused). In the second photo, the family is all smiles… but it’s likely because their Golden Retriever Nash managed to take up the entire bottom portion of the pic. In the last shot, Mom and Dad are showing off picture-perfect smiles, but it seems their kids didn’t quite get the memo in time.

Thankfully, all was not lost for the family’s backyard photoshoot, as Johnson East recently shared the sweetest photo of the family of four all posed together in unison as Mom and Dad share a smooch. And while it all looks like a true Kodak moment, plenty of commenters were appreciative to see one thing that makes the frame-worthy photo still relatable as ever: visible spit-up on East’s pant leg.

For what it’s worth, we think every single shot is perfection, and we hope the family had a fabulous Thanksgiving together.

