If you’ve never seen an adorable baby dressed head to toe in Burberry, Brittany Matthews and her NFL quarterback fiance Patrick Mahomes have got you covered. The couple’s 9-month-old daughter, Sterling, wore an insanely cute — and extremely fashionable — Burberry outfit for her first Thanksgiving this year, and we are absolutely living for it.

Matthews posted a series of family photos to her Instagram in honor of what she was the most thankful for on Turkey Day. “1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃 Extra thankful, Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘,” she wrote. The first two adorable pictures feature Mahomes holding Sterling, and Matthews posing beside them. The trio is completely color coordinated in the signature Burberry shades of brown, black, white, and red.

Sterling could easily pass as a Burberry baby model (is that a thing?) in the last two snaps. With the help of Matthews, she’s standing on a stepping stone and flashing a super sweet smile. You can see her outfit deets up close and personal in this photo, which includes a white, long-sleeved Burberry shirt and a brown, black, white and red plaid jumper — just like her mom’s — and the same patterned sneakers to match. A white headband bow really completes the look, perfectly complementing the rest of her outfit.

The Kansas City Chiefs family never fails to post the cutest photos of their little one — like baby Sterling’s football-inspired outfit she wore to her dad’s most recent home game — so these Thanksgiving family photos are very on brand.

This year, we’re most thankful for Sterling’s baby outfit inspo.

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.