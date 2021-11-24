Jessie J Shares She Has Suffered a Miscarriage: ‘I Have No Control Of My Emotions’

In a candid, heartbreaking post on Instagram, Jessie J has revealed she suffered a miscarriage. The singer revealed she had been trying to have a baby on her own, sharing that she learned there was “no longer a heartbeat” after a recent prenatal visit with her doctor.

She shared a tearful selfie showing off her pregnancy test alongside a quote from Australian poet Şeyda Noir that read, “Sometimes love won’t be enough to make it work, and that’s ok. It doesn’t mean that you’ve failed.” In her caption, she opened up about her loss, sharing, “the sadness is overwhelming.”

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” she began. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down,” she said of her upcoming concert at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles tonight.

“After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔” she continued. “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”

“What I do know is that I want to sing tonight,” she said. “Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

Acknowledging the time spent not performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she wrote, “I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling,” she shared. “I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

She addressed her decision to try for a baby despite not currently having a partner. “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she said.

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok,” she said of her grief. She also paid tribute to others who have gone through the same experience, adding, “I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. 🫂 It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

She concluded by writing, “So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”

After sharing her story, she thanked fans and followers in a post on Instagram Stories, writing that the “overwhelming instant out pour of love is felt, received, and appreciated beyond measure” and that it helped her “get out of bed this morning.”