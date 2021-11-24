Gayle King & Her Daughter Recreate Touching Family Photo from 1986

Gayle King and her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, just recreated a touching family photo showing off three generations of love… and it’s guaranteed to be one of the sweetest things you’ll see on social media today.

King became a first-time grandmother in September when Bumpus welcomed baby boy Luca with her husband, Virgil Miller, and she’s been all about sharing her excitement with fans and followers both on CBS Mornings and by way of her Instagram account. But it was the new mom herself who shared the sweetness this time, posting side-by-side shots of Bumpus holding her new little one next to King alongside a photo from 1986 of King holding Bumpus alongside her mom, Peggy, shortly after Bumpus was born.

Including a gallery of stunning shots from the recreated photo shoot, Bumpus wrote in her caption, “1986 to 2021. Luca, Mom and I had to recreate this pic of my Grammy, my mom and I shortly after coming home from the hospital in 1986. I’m so grateful for these invaluable moments I’ve had with my mom over the last few weeks and get all the feels when I think about our new dynamic, along with Luca’s growing love and relationship with his Gaia as he grows up! 🙌🏾🙏🏾”

The duo managed to match the original photo with incredible accuracy, down to the same mustard shade of their dresses. The photos marked one of the first appearances for baby Luca on social media. Earlier this month, the brand new mama shared a gallery of photos from when he was born, announcing his birth — and yeah, they’re going to melt your heart into a puddle, too.

“Taking a break from nurturing our tiny human to share that a few weeks ago, Virgil and I welcomed our son: Luca!” she captioned the photos. “We are obsessed with our lil guy! Thank you for all of the kindness, prayers, blessings and LOVE over the last few weeks!”