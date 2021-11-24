John Travolta Shared a Touching Birthday Tribute to His Son & ‘Beautiful Boy’ Benjamin

Every time John Travolta takes to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses into his family life, our hearts instantly melt — and his newest post is no exception. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Travolta shared a gorgeous photo of himself posing with his 21-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, and his son Benjamin, in honor of Benjamin’s 11th birthday, and it’s a touching tribute to his “beautiful boy.”

Travolta captioned the shot: “Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you! 🎂.” Of course, plenty of the actor’s famous friends, including his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, took to the comments section to share their birthday love for Benjamin, with Newton-John summing it up pretty perfectly. “Happy birthday Ben! What a beautiful family ❤️😘🥰🎊🎉🎈🎉🎶,” she wrote.

Last month, Travolta paid tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on her birthday, sharing a beautiful photo of her posing on the red carpet and writing, “Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much.” The Pulp Fiction star has kept Preston’s memory alive through his posts on social media, frequently paying tribute to her in photos and videos shared with Ella and Benjamin since her untimely death after a two-year battle with breast cancer in July 2020.

He has been open about navigating grief and loss while becoming a single dad of two kids, especially after the tragic loss of the couple’s 16-year-old son Jett in 2009. Travolta also lost a girlfriend, actress Diana Hyland, to breast cancer in 1977. Back in August, he served as a guest on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, where he shared the candid conversation about death he had with Ben after the loss of Preston.

“I said, ‘Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay,'” he told Hart. “Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

It certainly sounds like Travolta’s children have plenty of love and support around them. Here’s hoping the family had a fabulous time celebrating Benjamin’s big day.

