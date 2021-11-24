Graco Car Seats, Carriers & Other Baby Products Are Up to 36% Off During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for baby products can be fun — but also expensive. And some of the most necessary baby products (car seats, hello!) are also the most costly — with good reason! These products must undergo rigorous testing to ensure their safety. So if you’re shopping for baby products this holiday season, and looking to save a few bucks, you’re in luck. Graco car seats, carriers, strollers, and a host of other baby products are on sale on Amazon right now!

Take advantage of these Graco Black Friday deals if you’re expecting or if your baby has outgrown their newborn gear.

Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard with Reversible Seat & Changer LX, Basin

Amazon

A play yard is an indispensable parenting tool from birth to toddlerhood. The Graco Pack ‘n Play Playard with Reversible Seat & Changer will keep them safe and entertained or provide baby with a place to sleep when you’re on the go this holiday season. The changing platform quickly converts to a newborn seat and the base of the play yard can be lowered as baby begins to stand. It’s on sale now for $106.39 — almost 20 percent off!

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Infant to Toddler Car Seat

Amazon

Being able to use the same car seat from baby to the booster-seat years is the dream. No one likes shelling out big bucks every few years to upgrade as their child grows, and with the Graco 4Ever DLX you won’t have to! This seat easily transitions from a rear-facing five-point-harness seat to a forward-facing five-point-harness seat to a high-back booster to a backless booster. And best of all? It’s 35 percent off right now — which saves you over $100!

Graco Cradle Me 4-in-1 Baby Carrier

Whether it’s to ease your baby through a rough day while doing chores or not struggling with a newborn seat in the supermarket, the convenience of a wearable carrier cannot be overstated. Graco’s Cradle Me 4-in-1 carrier is a perfect combination of form and function and you can use it from newborn on up. Best of all, there’s no insert needed for newborns! You can order this carrier now and save yourself a whopping 36 percent of the normal retail price.

Graco Made2Grow 6-in-1 High Chair

Mealtimes with baby can be super messy, so an easy-to-clean high chair is a must — and the Graco Made2Grow 6-in-1 High Chair fits the bill. Not only is it virtually stain proof, but it’s also the only high chair you’ll ever need. The Made2Grow converts from an infant high chair with three recline settings to a standard non-reclining chair to a toddler booster seat that straps to your dining room chair. It also converts into a small stool so big kids can sit at the big table comfortably. Best of all, the tray is dishwasher safe and the seat covers are machine washable! Get it while it’s on sale and save yourself $30!




