Eric Carle is the Shakespeare and the Monet of kid’s books all rolled into one. Ever since the release of The Very Hungry Caterpillar all the way back in 1969, Carle has developed a loyal following of parents and little ones across the generations. And honestly, what better way to commemorate his colorful and unique illustrations than with a set of Carle-inspired pajamas for your little one?

If that’s right up your alley, have we got great news for you! A new line of Eric Carle PJs just dropped and they are every bit as cute as you’d expect from the man who taught us about brown bears and hungry caterpillars. And better yet, The World of Eric Carle partnered with famed children’s clothing brand Rashti & Rashti to bring these amazing PJs to every mom’s favorite store — Target! Check out the cuteness below:

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Pajama Set — Blue

The line is comprised of sets featuring everyone’s favorite chonky caterpillar and all the colorful animals from Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?. The long-sleeve crewneck tops and cuffed pants are made of cozy 100 percent cotton and will keep your kiddo snug and cozy all night. They are sure to become favorites in your child’s PJ rotation!

Sets are available in sizes 12M to 4T and normally retail for $14.99 — but right now they’re on sale for $10!

Two sets are currently available — Brown Bear and Hungry Caterpillar — with one more Hungry Caterpillar design set to drop in December. These are perfect for under the tree or really just anytime if you can’t wait to see your little one toddling around in these precious PJs.

Plus, how fun to read your toddler’s favorite story while they’re wearing PJs with their favorite characters! Bedtime fun, for sure!

