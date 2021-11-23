Ashley Graham is (still) not here for ignorant body shaming. The model mama, who is currently pregnant with twins, shut down a concerned “fan” on her Instagram who made an unnecessary comment about her stretch marks.

Graham has kept fans and followers updated all throughout her pregnancy journey sharing beautiful bump photos and a few nudes that highlight her changing body. In a recent carousel of photos on Instagram, she shared a new video of her posing for a photoshoot with her third-trimester belly on glorious display.

While the majority of commenters were supportive and full of love, there was at least one who felt the need to express some concern over the reality of a pregnant body. In her Stories, the second (and third!)-time mom-to-be shared a screenshot of one such comment. “I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career,” wrote the commenter.

But Graham is not having that nonsense on her Instagram. “Gosh still hope I have a career with my stretch marks,” she wrote, complete with eye roll emojis. The commenter obviously failed to notice that Graham and her stretch marks are in the middle of an actual photoshoot — which is her career.

This isn’t the first time the swimsuit model has shut down body shamers on social media. A long-time and outspoken body positivity advocate, Graham has made it a habit to clap back at people who feel they have the right to comment on her body.

Back in 2016, Graham penned a candid and open op-ed for the now-defunct Lenny Letter describing the cycle of negative feedback she receives from people on the internet.

“To some I’m too curvy. To others I’m too tall, too busty, too loud, and, now, too small – too much, but at the same time not enough. When I post a photo from a ‘good angle,’ I receive criticism for looking smaller and selling out. When I post photos showing my cellulite, stretch marks, and rolls, I’m accused of promoting obesity. The cycle of body-shaming needs to end. I’m over it,” Graham wrote.

“My body is MY body. I’ll call the shots.”

Louder for the people in the back, mama!

