America Ferrera Shares Her Sweet ‘Weekend Tradition’ with Son Sebastian: ‘I Let Him Do My Makeup & His Own Makeup’

As a newly-minted face of CoverGirl, America Ferrera wishes she could have a “time machine,” so she could “go let Little America know she’s not too much of this, or too little of that,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Nah, baby girl, you’re a CoverGirl!!”

In an interview with People announcing her new partnership with the iconic cosmetics brand, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star explains what her new gig means to her, as a Latina who “didn’t really grow up seeing [herself] reflected in beauty standards anywhere,” as well as her 3½-year-old son Sebastian, who already shares her love of all things glam.

Ferrera told the magazine about the adorable weekend tradition she shares with her eldest child: makeovers with his mama. “He gets to go into my bathroom and we take out all my makeup and I let him do my makeup and do his own makeup,” she said.