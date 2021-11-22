Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are no strangers to delivering all the cuteness when it comes to their 9-month-old daughter, Sterling. I mean, the family of three pretty much won Halloween this year with their adorable matching Cruella costumes. And let’s not forget that time Mahomes made us melt when he carried around the infant in a baby carrier. This time, the personal trainer and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are tugging at our heartstrings with a sweet, captured moment of Sterling cheering on her dad.

Matthews posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself on the field at Arrowhead stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home turf in Kansas City, Missouri. “A lot of TX Folks here, Hey Y’all 👋🏼 ,” Matthews wrote in her Instagram caption. She’s sporting a cropped black shirt and a red jacket, with black jeans and red and black shoes — all in the name of representing her hubby’s team, of course. While Matthews looks absolutely amazing, it’s the last photo that has us totally freaking out.

Baby Sterling is front and center in the last snap. Matthews is smiling, holding her daughter, as they pose in a stadium suite (with an exersaucer in the background, because, ya know, babies). Sterling’s outfit also seems to be inspired by her dad’s NFL team, and matches her mom’s. The equally smiley baby is donning a giant red bow, matching red sneakers and blue-and-white-striped joggers with images of footballs all over.

It’s so sweet to see Sterling cheering on her quarterback dad during his Sunday game against the Dallas Cowboys. Go Kansas City Chiefs!

