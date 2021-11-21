Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Gets Candid About Her Parents Oversharing on Social Media

Candace Cameron Bure, right, and her
Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.
Valeri Bure, left, and Candace Cameron
Valeri Bure, Lev Valerievich Bure, Candace
Raven-Symoné, left, and Candace Cameron-Bure attend
Candace Cameron Bure at arrivals for
From twinning photos to the occasional PDA snapshot, Candace Cameron Bure shares quite a bit on her social media accounts — and according to her daughter Natasha, maybe a little too much.

When asked about how she feels about her mom talking about sex on social media, Natasha responded with “No.” She told Us Weekly that she’s not a fan of her mom talking about sex. “I mean, for [my mom’s] fans it’s probably a do, but for me to read it, I’m like, ‘Nope. No thanks, rather not.”

But with PDA, Natasha isn’t too upset about that. In case you need a refresher, last year, there was a bit of controversy around a photo of Candace and her husband Valeri Bure posing, while Valeri grabs Candace’s breast. 

But Natasha thought the photo was nothing but hysterical. “I was laughing. He’s such a private person. He’s the opposite of my mom and me in that we, like, probably over-share on the internet. When he comes online, he’s a crackup and a hoot. He’s honestly hilarious.”

But the family doesn’t let controversy rain on their parade.

Natasha has been trying her hand at a plethora of things, from acting to YouTube. She’s been posting vlogs and hauls to her YouTube channel with over 260,000 subscribers. And has dabbled in acting. Most recently, she’s starred in the film The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland and the tv movie, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. So it’s clear she may be following in her mom’s footsteps.

