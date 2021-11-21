Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Stole The Show In This Family Photo

Gabrielle Union’s family photos are on a whole other level, and this one is no different. And this time, Zaya stole the show.

On Nov 20, Union posted a snapshot of the women of the household, looking spectacular from head to toe. While we love Gabrielle’s ensemble and Kaavia’s effortless runway-ready posing, we’re really obsessed with how amazing Zaya looks.

Union tagged the photo with the location, “Family over Everything Headquarters” and had the simple caption, “A Trio.”

Zaya and Union wore stylish suits, while Kaavia opted for a more sleepwear ensemble. In the first photo, they’re killing it with their top model stares, and in the second photo, they’re all laughing at Kaavia running around.

But seriously, Zaya looks so stunning in her suit and pointed boots — and we’re so happy to see her doing amazing.

Zaya is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and ex Siohvaughn Funches and is the step-daughter of Union.

Zaya’s life has been a whirlwind so far after coming out nearly two years ago as a transgender woman. She’s been blossoming this past year with her new i-D photoshoot and advocating for people to be their most authentic selves.

And if you’re wondering how Union and Dwayne have been like along her journey, they’ve been the absolute best.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Gabrielle said that they, along with many family members, were ready to defend and nurture Zaya after she came out. “With all the love comes the hate too,” referring to haters and trolls on social media. “It’s watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We’re just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it’s nuts.”

Before you go, check out thesecelebrities who’ve opened up about their gender identity: