Bindi Irwin Posts a Beautiful Tribute Selfie With Daughter Grace Warrior: ‘Best Part of My Life Is Being Your Mama’

We can honestly say Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior may be one of the cutest families we’ve ever seen. They keep upping the ante with more and more adorable family photos. And this new one may take the cake.

On Nov 19, Bindi posted a loving photo of her and her almost eight-month-old Grace Warrior with the caption, “Grace Warrior, the best part of my life is being your mama.”

In the selfie, Bindi is smiling at the foot of Grace, who’s clutching her pacifier and smiling from ear to ear. Honestly, we can’t get over Grace’s constantly cheerful face.

Fans immediately commented on the new mini-family photo by saying things like “Gorgeous girls!” and “She looks so much like your dad.” We agree — and it’s fitting since Grace’s middle name was based on Bindi’s father, Steve Irwin. In their birth announcement post, Bindi even said, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Bindi has been blessing us for months with amazing photos of Grace Warrior, from happy beach pictures to family Halloween costumes — we can hardly keep up! The family has looked as happy as can be since their daughter was born back in March 2021, the day of her and Chandler Powell’s one-year wedding anniversary.

We can’t believe Grace Warrior is nearly eight months — and we can’t wait for more family photos to bless our timelines.