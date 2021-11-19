Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Joins the ‘Kangaroo Mob’ in Sweet New Snap

Hanging out with kangaroos is just a regular part of life for Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The 7-month-old was recently captured in a snap gazing at a nearby kangaroo, which was posted to Instagram by her dad, Chandler Powell. This photo proves that Grace is now part of the “kangaroo mob,” according to Powell.

Powell captioned the photo, “I think Grace has decided that she’s part of the kangaroo mob,” tagging the Australia Zoo and adding a kangaroo emoji followed by a red heart emoji.

Irwin commented on the post, saying, “She is the sweetest” with a red heart emoji.

The photo shows Grace in a pink stroller with toys, sitting up and gazing at a baby kangaroo right next to her. In the background, dozens of other kangaroos can be seen hopping in the background among the trees. It’s such a sweet picture showing the little girl engaging with animals, which is a passion of her family and her late grandfather, crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.

The photo got over 30,000 likes, with commenters remarking how beautiful it was. “What an idyllic life to grow up in and appreciate animals and our earth. Lucky little girl,” someone wrote. Another added, “She is going to be a mini Bindi.” And actress Emmy Perry commented, “So sweet!”

Earlier this week, Irwin posted a photo of herself and Grace in the Australia Zoo, with the caption “Evening walks through the @AustraliaZoo gardens with my sweet little fam. Best part of my day, every day.”

It’s so wonderful that Grace gets to spend so much time in nature! Keep sharing the adorable pics, please!