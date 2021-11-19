Nick Cannon Asks For ‘Advice’ To Raise His Daughters: ‘They Control You’

All parents have a soft spot when it comes to their kids, but Nick Cannon recently admitted that he is helplessly “wrapped around” his daughters’ fingers. We can totally relate! On Wednesday’s episode of his daytime talk show, Nick Cannon, the 41-year-old dad of 7 asked actor Don Johnson for advice on raising his daughters.

“As a dad who has some daughters too, I need some advice in that space as well,” Cannon said to Johnson, 71, who has children Jesse, 38, Dakota, 32, Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15, from various relationships. “You’re looking at me like I’m in for it,” he added.

“Brother, you are in for it,” Johnson responded. “I have four boys and two girls. I’m more scared of the girls than any of the boys.”

Cannon added, “I say the same thing. Think about having daughters, they control you. You’re wrapped around their fingers. My boys … they’re fun, we can wrestle. Soon as my daughter comes into the room, I’m a different human being.”

The talk show host’s kids include twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 11 months old, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 5 months old, with Abby de la Rosa; and Zen S. Cannon, 5 months old, with Alyssa Scott.

If Cannon is having this much difficulty with his oldest daughter, Monroe, controlling him, imagine how hard it will be when Powerful Queen gets a little bit older! It’s going to be a wild ride, for sure.