Black Santas Are Now In Disney Parks & Social Media Is Loving It

Arielle Tschinkel
disney parks
Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent Editorial/Getty Images.
Disney fans are spotting Black Santas at the Disney parks in Florida and California, representing a welcome addition to the theme parks’ legendary holiday celebrations.

The company didn’t make any sort of formal announcement, but CNN reports that park goers have spotted Black Santa Claus characters at various locations for festive meet-and-greets, something the company confirmed in a statement. A Disney spokesperson told CNN that “Santa Claus is represented in various ways in local and regional communities and around the world — and in that spirit, Santa Claus will reflect the diversity of surrounding communities at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.” A spokesperson from SheKnows could not immediately reach a Disney spokesperson for comment.

The move definitely feels like a small but powerful step to ensure that Disney fans and park attendees from all over the world feel included and represented in ways they might not always have before. Cast members had been able to meet some of the new Santas before the park-going public, with some sharing their photos on social media.

Guests have also shared their reactions to the new Santas, with Disney influencer and former cast member Victoria Wade telling CNN, “With Disney implementing this change as part of their diversity and inclusion initiative, it really allows me to feel more comfortable and seen when I visit the parks. Ultimately it makes me feel more accepted, welcome and I’m thrilled at what this will do for children of all backgrounds when they visit Disney parks.”

Other guests have shared their exciting reactions on Twitter, and it’s clear the most magical place on earth just got a bit more magical.

The news comes shortly after Old Navy launched a virtual training class to welcome anyone who wants to be Santa how to fill those iconic snow boots, hoping to inspire holiday lovers from all backgrounds and walks of life to join in on the festive fun. After all, the holidays mean different things to every family, but everyone deserves to be included, treated equally, and celebrated for who they are, so bravo to companies for finally talking the talk and walking the walk where it matters.

