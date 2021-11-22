This Adorable $10 LEGO Nutcracker Set on Amazon Might Be the Perfect Stocking Stuffer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Picking out stocking stuffers is sometimes even more fun than buying the main presents for family members. It’s your opportunity to gift some unexpected items. If you’ve got any kiddos who’ve already given you their extensive Christmas lists, this latest Amazon find could be the perfect surprise to add to their stocking this year. I think we can all agree that LEGOs are pretty popular amongst the little ones. Whether it’s a Star Wars set or a chess set, there’s one for pretty much everyone’s interests. Amazon is selling a festive nutcracker LEGO kit thats only $10 right now, and we’ve already added it to our carts.

This 180-piece Nutcracker LEGO set is perfect for getting your kids in the holiday spirit. We love gifting LEGOs because of the patience and time it can take to put them together. We’ve got a feeling your children will feel super satisfied after they finish building. This set is part of their BrickHeadz collection, and we love how it almost looks like a bobble head figure when complete. On top of building the Nutcracker itself, you can build the tree and presents, too. These are great collectibles and easy gifts to give every year. It’s for ages 10 and up, making it the perfect present for older kids. For only $10, we think you really can’t go wrong.

Overall, LEGOs make for awesome gifts. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or feel like giving out a couple of inexpensive goodies to family friends around the holidays, consider this adorable Nutcracker set, which you can get on Amazon.

LEGO BrickHeadz Nutcracker Building Kit $9.99 on Amazon.com

