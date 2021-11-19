Meghan Markle Bought Archie These Limited-Edition Hunter X Peppa Pig Boots — Get Them Before They Sell Out

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is a bonafide trendsetter — after mom Meghan Markle shared a photo of him wearing Peppa Pig-themed boots on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, they spiked in popularity on Twitter.

On Thursday, Markle made her very first appearance on the daytime talk show where she revealed 5-month-old daughter Lilbet’s new milestone (teething), discussed her children’s book The Bench (inspired by her husband Prince Harry), and pranked on vendors in the Warner Bros. parking lot. Markle also shared a photo of Archie standing in the family’s chicken coop, his back to the camera, wearing a pair of yellow boots.

Twitter fans started buzzing about the boots — a collaboration between Hunter and the British children’s cartoon Peppa Pig — which feature the lovable porcine and a friend holding umbrellas under the rain.

The limited-edition Kids First Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Wellington Boots sell for $70 on the Hunter Boots website and are offered in Yarrow Yellow, Rose Metal Pink, and Dragonfly Blue. The shoes are made from natural vegan rubber and according to the website, are “designed for puddle-jumping fun” so your little one can hop to their heart’s content without worrying about getting wet. The brand recommends the boots for children ages 18 to 8 years of age (size 4 to 1) and kids who wear half-sizes are advised to go up one size.

The boots are also available at Nordstrom for $70 and on Amazon for $69.99 – $140.35.

