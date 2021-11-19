Khloé Kardashian is sick of the negative comments she received on Instagram after posting photos of 3-year-old daughter, True, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And we are absolutely here for this protective mama bear side of her.

In a recent December/January issue of Cosmopolitan UK, Kardashian revealed a huge lesson she’s learned as a mom when it comes to sharing sweet moments with her child on social media, and spoiler alert — it has a lot to do with total strangers giving their complete, unwanted opinions. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things!” Kardashian told the magazine. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Celebrity or not, parents everywhere face the dangers that babies, infants and toddlers can encounter — especially when it comes to objects they can choke on. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is no different, and well aware of that fact, actually. “I remember I posted a video of True talking,” Kardashian shared. “She was eating cut up grapes and people were going, ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like, ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke.”

We applaud Kardashian for sharing parts of her life with True the Internet, even despite all the parenting criticism she may receive — like the time she was totally honest about the two of them coming down with the Covid-19 virus. Still, the Good American founder is making an effort to ward off any bad vibes and commentary when it comes to her daughter. “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do,” Kardashian told Cosmopolitan UK. “So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.”

Kardashian does have a final message for mom shamers, though, making it clear that she doesn’t “want that energy on my child. Leave her alone.”