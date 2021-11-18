Adele Just Revealed Her Favorite Thing About Parenting a Tween

Adele is getting super honest about the challenges of motherhood and her evolution from “mushy” brain to parenting a near-tween. And her insights are so relatable.

In a Thursday interview with The Face, Adele opened up about parenting her 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The singer explained how after experiencing postpartum depression, motherhood has gotten easier with Angelo more communicative — “…He’s getting to the point now where he’s got opinions,” — she exclaimed. That said, the Easy On Me singer admitted to mourning her pre-baby life, just a little bit.

When reflecting on being a new mother, Adele said, “Having no time to even brush my teeth, let alone write a record or hang out with my friends. My friends, my hobbies, the things I like doing without a baby, are things that make me who I am. And I didn’t really have access to that for a while. It definitely gets easier as they get older, it really does.”

She added, “I don’t think I was ever completely selfless before I had Angelo. I still have that thing where every decision I make, I think of him first. And rightly so. Some parents don’t do that. I do. It still makes me mourn myself a bit every now and then. Maybe I’m not mourning anymore, maybe I’m more yearning. A little bit like: ooh, what would I do and where would I go?”

But Adele appreciates this stage of motherhood and Angelo’s dynamic personality. “…He is so funny! He’s brilliant,” she told the outlet. “…As they get older, you can take them everywhere with you and they can tell you if they’re not enjoying something, what they want, if they’re hungry or if they have a tummy ache, whatever. It’s way easier to navigate once you can really communicate with them. He’s about to turn nine and he’s getting to the point now where he’s got opinions. It’s fucking fun!”

Adele also noted that she hasn’t had to use strict discipline with Angelo “because you can negotiate with him now. Also, he can negotiate with me.” Sounds like a smart boy!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.