The Sweet Way Harry Styles Is Bonding with Olivia Wilde’s Kids

Harry Styles knows the secret to bonding with kids, and no, it has nothing to do with music — as a source recently told Life & Style, the rocker has won over his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s two children, who “are crazy” about him.

“He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” the source told the outlet of Styles. “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”

Actress and director Wilde has two children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, both of whom are also enjoying seeing Styles perform live. The kids recently attended his San Diego concert alongside Wilde and Styles’ mom Anne Twist, where they were all seen clapping, dancing, and singing along.

Styles and Wilde have been dating ever since meeting on the set of the 2020 film Don’t Worry Darling, directed by the actress and in which the singer starred. The two went public with their relationship public in January and soon made headlines on a romantic Italian vacation. “Olivia’s really smitten by Harry. He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her,” a source told Us Weekly in July.

Watching Styles embrace Wilde’s children is so sweet and proves his commitment to their relationship. Their example is also a friendly reminder that the most important thing you can do for kids is spend time with them, regardless if you are their biological parent.

