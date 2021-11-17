Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Rocket Mortgage Make Yourself at Home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Meghan Markle Shared Lilibet’s Latest Milestone During Her First Appearance on Ellen

Sydni Ellis
Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle leaves after visiting the Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England , Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. It was announced on Monday that Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) AP
Lance Bass, left, and Michael Turchin
Usher arrives at the Vanity Fair
Dylan Dreyer appears on NBC's "Today"
Craig Coyne and Barbara Pierce Bush
View Gallery 40 Images

Keep Meghan Markle in your thoughts this week because she is going through something all parents struggle with at some point: a teething baby. The Duchess of Sussex, who will be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, shared the latest milestone of her daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, born June 4, with the talk show host, whom she calls “Auntie Ellen.” 

In a preview for the episode shared by People, DeGeneres says, “Lili’s now teething.” Later, Markle has her hands by her mouth and says, “Anything to relieve that,” to which DeGeneres responds, “Tequila, anything.” Smiling, Markle adds, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you. As DeGeneres admits, “That’s why I don’t have kids.”  

DeGeneres is Markle and Prince Harry’s neighbor in Montecito, California, where they also live with 2-year-old son, Archie. During their bombshell Oprah interview in March, Prince Harry talked about enjoying their California lifestyle saying, “To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.”

“The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young,” he added. “I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, chatting: ‘Palm tree?’ House?’”

The Duke and Duchess are notoriously private with their kids, shielding them from the public eye. As royal commentator Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast in an October interview, “As the littlest Sussexes get older they face the inevitable hounding by an intrusive paparazzi — photographers jumping out from behind bushes and parked cars and all that. I’m sure Harry especially wants to shield them from that trauma as long as humanly possible, so that his children can have something akin to the proverbial ‘normal’ childhood.”

This makes Markle’s update on 5-month-old Lili especially exciting, and we can’t wait to hear the rest!

Catch Markle’s full interview with DeGeneres airing tomorrow, which will be her first televised interview since March. 

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.

celebrity moms

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad