12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over

Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, shopping for your what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does.

To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30, so you won’t break the bank filling up your kiddo’s stocking with all kinds of goodies. Knowing that children like some variety, we found gifts of all kinds, ranging from candy to sculpting dough. We’ve got popular toys and trinkets that your kids might have already had on their radar and under-rated and unique gifts that not every gift guide will suggest. Whether you’re shopping for a teen or a third-grader, you’ll find what you’re looking for.

But seriously, we can’t stress enough that you want to do your stocking stuffer shopping sooner rather than later. Otherwise, you might end up looking like the Grinch — or making a last-minute run to grocery store on Christmas Eve.

Blue’s Clues Notebook & Cellphone Toy

If your little one is a big fan of Blue and her mini mysteries, then this notebook is a must-have stocking stuffer. The front side is a sketch board with a magnetic pen (which means no messes for you!), and the backside is a smartphone that talks back to your kiddo using Blue’s Clues catchphrases. This learning toy is perfect for kids ages 3 and up. You can find more foolproof (and affordable) stocking stuffers and gifts at CVS.

Blue's Clues & You! 2-Sided Handy Dandy Notebook $14.99

The Creative Pick

This sculpting dough goes a step beyond the usual play dough. It’s colorful and full of compostable glitter. Your kids will get a kick out of deconstructing a bacon-and-eggs dough design and molding their own creation.

Mystery Center Fantasy Dough $15

A Sweet Stuffer

If you’ve got a make-up-obsessed tween, this stocking stuffer was made for her. The set includes the Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil in Fresh Pressed, Beach Cheeks Cream Blush in Ocean Girl and Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara.

Sugar rush sweet stocking stuffers trio set $15

A LEGO Treat

This cute, little nutcracker is a perfect Christmas morning present. He even comes with his own tree and pile of brick presents. Your kid can assemble it over the holiday break, too.

LEGO BrickHeadz Nutcracker Building Kit $9.99 on Amazon.com

Hot Cocoa Accessory

Everyone loves a hot cocoa bomb, but these Cookie House Mug Buddies are an adorable addition to your kids’ stockings. This mini gingerbread house is so detailed and delicious. You get four in a set — enough for multiple hot cocoa moments.

Cookie House Mug Buddies $24

A Plush From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

If your little one can’t get enough of Star Wars, give them the cutest creature from The Last Jedi. This Porg is just way too cute to eat.

BUY NOW: $29.99

A Cool Case

If there are AirPods hidden underneath the tree, pair that gift with this groovy case, which feature four wild prints. Your kid will feel cool, and their new present will be properly protected.

And I Oop | Mixed Swatch AirPods Case $20

For Hot Cocoa Fans

Hot chocolate is always a worthy holiday treat, but hot chocolate bombs take it to a whole new level. When the hot chocolate bomb is placed in a mug and hot water is poured over it, it’ll melt to reveal marshmallows inside, wowing your little one.

A Chilly Surprise

Got someone obsessed with reveal toys on your shopping list? Well, your little one will love figuring out what is inside this orb. We’ll give you a hint: It’s a doll and seven other collectible accessories.

LOL Surprise Winter Chill Dolls with 8 Surprises $10.88 on Amazon.com

A Different Kind of Candy Cane

Skip the red-and-white peppermint candy canes and give the gift of something full of chocolate and peanut butter bites instead. You might also want to get a Reese’s candy cane for yourself while you’re at it.

Reese's Holiday Miniatures Mega Cane $4.99

A Llama Fun

If your kiddo get overstimulated sometimes, then a bubble pop fidget toy is the perfect stocking stuffer. It is fun, can provide stress relief and comes in adorable shapes, like these llamas, and tie-dye colors. This set comes with two llama sensory toys.

Fidget-POP-Toys-Llama Silicone Bubble Sensory $11.99 on Amazon.com

The Internet’s Famous Octopus

Your kid will get a kick out of this reversible octopus plushie. They’ll enjoy placing it around the house a la Elf on a Shelf and playing with it. We just want to warn you that they’re going to take this everywhere. And they don’t have a grasp on how to explain what emotion they’re feeling, they can show you the octopus toy.

TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $15 on Amazon.com

