Paris Hilton Has Big Plans For Married Life: ‘I Can’t Wait to Grow Our Family’

Now that her gorgeous, three-day wedding to Carter Reum is behind her, Paris Hilton is ready for the next step in their relationship — having a baby!

“I can’t wait to grow our family,” Hilton told People on November 17. “I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I’d meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He’s going to be the best husband — and the best dad.”

Reum added, “Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt.”

Hilton and Reum tied the knot during a lavish weekend beginning November 11, which featured four stunning wedding gowns, a flash mob, and tons of celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Paula Abdul, Demi Lovato, Lance Bass, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Hilton, Billy Idol, and many others. The fairytale nuptials and the couple’s love story will be documented in the Peacock series Paris in Love, which began streaming Nov. 11.

Of the wedding, Hilton said, “This is the most magical feeling in the world. Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true.”

After rumors circulated in July that Hilton was pregnant with her and Reum’s first child, the heiress told US Weekly she was “not pregnant, but definitely trying.” In an episode of her podcast This is Paris, she added, “I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part.”

In an August 2020 interview with The Sunday Times, Hilton revealed that she froze her eggs a few years prior at the encouragement of friend Kim Kardashian West. “I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” said Hilton. “She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it. I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’ “

Hilton also said she plans on undergoing IVF to hopefully become pregnant with get twins. “First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” she remarked in a September 2020 interview with the LadyGang podcast. . “When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.”

“I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy,” she added. “So if you have any suggestions, I’m asking my friends. I don’t want a theme of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I’m just still trying to decide on.”

This past August, Hilton opened up to journalist Tamron Hall about freezing her eggs, “I’m so happy that I did it during the pandemic when the world was shut down,” she said. “I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos, and I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away.”

We wish the newlywed couple best of luck on their IVF and parenting journey!