He didn’t endure pregnancy or childbirth but Wilmer Valderrama claims he “did the most” during his daughter’s birth in February. The actor — who shares 9-month-old Nakano with fiancée Amanda Pacheco — recently painted a very detailed picture of how it all went down in the delivery room.

Valderrama made it clear that having a baby in the middle of a pandemic was difficult, giving major props to Pacheco. “I want to give a shoutout to my lady, because she went through an entire pregnancy, gave birth and the first eight months of that baby’s life and in the middle of a world pandemic she couldn’t even leave the house,” Valderrama said in a Tuesday interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live while promoting his new film, Encanto.

The actor then reflected on the birth of his first child — and he didn’t hold back when it came to his role in the process. “I think being in the delivery room was one of the most magical things I’ve experienced and also one of the funniest experiences of my life,” Valderrama said. “I don’t know, I just took it so seriously and as we say in the streets, ‘I think I did the most.’”

As Valderrama explained of the birth, “So on the left hand I have her leg and on the right hand I have the back of her neck and I am just talking over the doctor, telling her exactly, ‘Baby, you gotta push through the bottom, use your lower abs, push with your lower abs.'”

Part of doing “the most” during his daughter’s delivery? Apparently it’s setting the ambiance. “Then finally I say, ‘We need music. I feel like we need music, like a soundtrack,” Valderrama told Kimmel. “‘And the doctor and the nurses look at me like, ‘Is he serious?’ And then I say, ‘Hey babe, what song do you want to listen to right now?’ And she’s in the middle of pushing and she goes, ‘Push It.’ And you know what? She pushed it real good.”

Congratulations, Mama Pacheco!

