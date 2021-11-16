George Clooney Shares the ‘Funny’ Way His Son Alexander Wakes Him Up Each Morning

Kids say the funniest things, but when your dad is notorious prankster and charismatic movie star George Clooney, expectations are even higher. And as Clooney recently revealed on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, his children are pretty hilarious.

George, who shares 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal Clooney, described the humorous moment that kicks off mornings in their household. “Alexander every morning, eight in the morning, bangs on my bedroom door,” the actor said on the podcast. “I go, ‘Who is it?’ And he goes, ‘It is I, Alexander Clooney.'”

In the same episode, George also shared how he initially wasn’t sure that he ever wanted kids, but he changed his mind after a sweet exchange with Amal, a human rights lawyer. The couple had just left the home of a friend who had a child, who George described as “loud and obnoxious” and although George wasn’t accustomed to typical children’s behavior, the experience sparked a conversation about whether he and Amal should have their own children. “And then I just said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in’ and she said, ‘I think we should try,'” explained George.

The two were married in 2014 in a gorgeous ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, and Alexander and Ella were born in 2017. And George obviously has no regrets about starting a family. “They make me laugh, I laugh every day,” he said of his twins. “They really are funny kids.”

