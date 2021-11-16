Serena Williams Is Not Pressuring Daughter Olympia to Play Tennis: ‘It’s Not Like That At All’

While it’s hard not to get excited whenever Serena Williams shares photos and videos of her 4-year-old daughter Olympia joining her on the tennis court, the athlete mom has made it clear that she is not pushing her daughter toward the sport.

It turns out, Olympia’s time on the tennis court — which fans see in social media photos, including on the girl’s own Instagram account — is more about staying active and adhering to social distance guidelines during lockdown than any desire on Williams’ part for her daughter to emulate her career. The 23-time Grand Slam champ recently told E! that she and her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, enrolled Olympia in tennis lessons just for fun “in a COVID world when we didn’t know what to do.”

Williams continued by saying that she has no interest in her daughter becoming a professional — that is, unless Olympia expresses genuine interest in playing. “It’s not like that at all,” she said.

For now, Olympia is enjoying wearing princess dresses and heels around the house, which excites her mom, who also loved that activity when she was a little girl.

Williams is currently serving as an executive producer alongside her tennis pro sister, Venus Williams, for King Richard, a biopic based on their life. The film stars Will Smith in the role of their father. One of the most joyful parts about the film for fans has been the side-by-side photos of Williams and Olympia as they take on the red carpet, most recently in matching outfits.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.