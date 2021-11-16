Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Allbirds' Cult-Favorite Kids Sneakers Are Finally Back In Stock (But Not for Long!) & Make the Perfect Gift

There is nothing cuter than families that match. And if you love wearing mommy-and-me styles with your kids, this is your lucky day. Footware brand Allbirds has relaunched its Smallbirds line and we’re certain the mini replicas aren’t going to last long!

The adorable line is modeled after Allbirds’ Wool Runner shoes, a fan favorite, and they are the cutest mini-mes we’ve ever seen, plus they’re machine-washable and made from sustainable materials, including 100 percent Merino wool. The pint-sized line is available in both the regular and Fluff versions in sizes 5T to 10T and like the rest of the Allbirds brand, comfort was not spared in the making of these shoes.

Smallbirds Wool Runners/Allbirds Allbirds
Smallbirds Wool Runners $55

The Fluff version of the shoe is available in black or white and the standard version is offered in red, blue, and medium-gray.

Smallbirds are relaunching in time to make it under the Christmas tree this year, but order soon. They’re limited-edition only and we guarantee that they’ll sell out quickly!

Still need other styles of kid footwear? Check out the best fall and winter boots for children to stay warm and dry while they brave the cooler months ahead.

