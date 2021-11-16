George Clooney Shares His ‘Emotional’ Decision to Have Kids with Wife Amal

George Clooney has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, but he didn’t always want to pass down his genes to the next generation. Before meeting his wife, Amal, he didn’t think he would ever have kids. But now, the actor couldn’t imagine life with their 4-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different,” Clooney told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in a November 15 interview.

“I didn’t know I’d have twins. There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, ‘Here’ and you go, ‘It’s a baby boy.’ I’m like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic,'” he recalled. “And then they said, ‘And the other one is the girl’ and I was like, ‘Oh s—t.'”

Clooney also shared how he and Amal decided to have kids. “So we’ve been married for about a year and we were at a friend’s house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Holy s—t.’ We went outside for a walk. And she’d never thought about it, really. And so then she said, ‘We are awfully lucky in life.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we are lucky we found each other,'” Clooney recalled. “She said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.’”

After the actor “thought about it for maybe a minute,” he didn’t think either of them had “made a decision” about kids yet. “And then I just said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in’ and she said, ‘I think we should try.’ I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn’t my lot in life and was comfortable with that,” he added.

Like many others, Clooney never really felt ready until he was thrust into parenthood, and honestly, same. His sweet story about falling in love with Amal and diving into parenthood with her gives us serious heart eyes. We love this adorable family!

