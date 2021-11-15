Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shared Her #PumpingMomProblems & We Can Relate

While the Kansas City Chiefs were destroying the Las Vegas Raiders on the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews was accidentally destroying something else — her gorgeous red leather pants!

On Monday, Matthews updated her Instagram Stories with photos of her stylish outfit plus a cute, bling-y pumping bag that she brought to the game. Later, the fitness instructor shared her fancy “pump cover up,” which was really just a white napkin held over her chest, while she pumped breastmilk for the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. Unfortunately, while Matthews was pumping, some milk spilled all over the side of her pants.

Matthews then shared a picture of the streaky stains with the caption, “Update: breast milk ruins leather,” with crying-laughing and facepalm emojis. She also posted an Instagram slideshow of her entire look (before the milk stain), with the captions “RIP to my pants” and “If ya know how to get breast milk stains off of leather, let me know.” Sorry, mama, we’re still trying to figure that one out!

Spilling breast milk while pumping or transferring milk can happen to anyone wearing any outfit — but of course, it happened to Matthews while supporting her soon-to-be husband and while wearing something gorgeous. This is a #PumpingMomProblem that we can totally relate to. Wrangling those breast pumps, with their wires and suctions and bottles attached, isn’t for the weak!

We wish Matthews the best of luck in getting the stain out — those pants are too fierce to never be worn again!