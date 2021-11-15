Amy Schumer Trying to Sip A Cocktail While Holding Her Sleeping Toddler is ‘Mom Goals’

One of the cutest things about toddlers is they can fall asleep anywhere, but as Amy Schumer recently learned, cute isn’t always convenient. The comedian posted a hilarious video on Instagram of her holding 2-year-old son Gene David Fischer sleeping peacefully in her arms while Schumer tries to sip a filled-to-the-brim fruity cocktail. The pursed lips move when trying to reach the glass without jostling her toddler — so freakin’ relatable!

This video is only 11 seconds long, but it is pure mom goals. Who among us hasn’t tried to drink cocktails (or even eat a hot meal) while their child was asleep in their arms? I felt every second of this video deep in my soul, and it made me crack up. As a parent, I have been there so many times!

Many celebrities enjoyed the video. “Haha,” wrote Kate Hudson while New York Times author and former government official Valerie Jarrett added, “Been there. Done that. No shame.” Comedian Colleen Ballinger, who just gave birth to twins, left prayer emojis and singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote, “Very relatable.”

Schumer’s video cuts off right before we see if she was able to take a successful sip — fingers crossed that she did — but we applaud her expert multi-tasking skills either way. Keeping a toddler asleep in a public place isn’t easy!

Here’s to hoping Schumer gets that much-needed cocktail soon — this time, while Gene is sleeping soundly in his bed.

