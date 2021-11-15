Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ Concert Marked an Incredible First for the Star — & Her Son

In the midst of Adele’s stunning CBS Concert Special, Adele One Night Only, she shared some shocking news with fans: the concert was the first time her son Angelo Adkins had ever seen her perform live.

Speaking to him during the November 14 show, Adele gushed, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.” Later, Adele tweeted, “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!”

It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!! I hope you like it, tune in tonight at 8:30pmET / 8pm PT on CBS x — Adele (@Adele) November 14, 2021

Angelo, Adele’s 9-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, was in the audience at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles along with Melissa McCarthy, Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, James Corden, Selena Gomez, and many more A-list guests who came to hear the pop icon perform. While Angelo has seen his mom sing during rehearsals (and probably all the time at home), this is the first time he was part of a cheering crowd. The boy got to see Adele sing hits “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Skyfall,” and four new songs from her upcoming album, 30, which is dropping this Friday.

After the performance, Adele spoke with Oprah Winfrey (their interview was included in the CBS special), telling an adorable story about how she took her son to a Taylor Swift concert once, and he couldn’t believe how crowded it was. “He’s like, ‘So many people come to her shows.’ But I make him leave before they all arrive. It was so cute and so funny,” she said.

We can’t even imagine how incredible this moment must have felt for Adele and Angelo. The singer was glowing during her performance, and now we know why — having the adoration and support of your kids is a truly indescribable feeling!

