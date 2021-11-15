Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Says She’s Not ‘Allowed’ Inside Her Dad’s Michelin Restaurants: ‘I’ve Been Once’

Having grown up with a world-famous chef for a father, and it’s probably not surprising that Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly is a budding young chef herself, having appeared alongside her dad on his hit show, MasterChef, over the years. Now, she’s a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, where she made an admission that no doubt shocked her fellow contestants and viewers alike, admitting she’s “not even allowed” inside her dad’s Michelin-starred restaurants.

Tilly, whose given name is Matilda, made the admission on the November 15 episode of the hit competition series, as the contestants prepped for the challenge of creating a five-course meal. “I’m not even allowed in my dad’s Michelin-starred restaurants so I don’t know what to do,” the 20-year-old shared, according to the Daily Mail. She then added, “No, I’m not [allowed]. I’ve been once.”

When her contestants joked that they were planning on going to one, she quipped, “I’ll sit outside on the road.”

Though she didn’t elaborate, Gordon has been open in the past about why his five kids aren’t allowed inside his nearly two-dozen restaurants around the globe. In a Reddit AMA session back in 2017, the restaurateur shared that he’s doing everything he can to keep his children as down-to-earth as possible, telling a commenter, “There was no way on earth that I was ever going to introduce to them that level of food and be served by twenty waiters and waited hand and foot on because it was their daddy’s restaurant. I need to protect them and respect the restaurant and team in my restaurant.”

Of his kids, he added, “I made them as normal as possible, like I said, from the beginning they had a work ethic. They’ve all got jobs, they’ve all taken care of animals, they’ve all got housework. … They’re all hard-working, passionate individuals that have respect for others and respect for life. And, more importantly, understand that if you want something in life, it’s not passed over, a hand-me-down. They got to work for it. That’s really important for me.”

That same year, he also revealed his children also travel in coach while he and his wife fly first class, telling The Telegraph, “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that.” Gordon also revealed his children won’t inherit the vast majority of his $160+ million fortune, sharing, “That’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them.”

